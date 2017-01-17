Curzon to receive 'outstanding' Bafta award

Image copyright Curzon Image caption The independent company has a nationwide network of 15 cinemas

Curzon will receive an outstanding British contribution to cinema prize at this year's Bafta film awards.

The cinema chain has "provided the British public with unforgettable, cinema experiences", Bafta said.

The awards will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on 12 February.

The Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award is presented annually in honour of Michael Balcon, the British film producer known for his work with Ealing Studios.

Previous recipients include Mike Leigh, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Working Title Films, Sir John Hurt and BBC Films.

Curzon's history stretches back to 1934 with the opening of its first cinema Curzon Mayfair.

Dame Pippa Harris, chair of Bafta's Film Committee, said: "I am thrilled that Bafta is honouring Curzon with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

"For over 80 years, Curzon has provided the British public with unforgettable cinema experiences, while championing independent, art house and foreign language film-making.

"I would like to thank everyone at Curzon for their extraordinary contribution to our industry, and for their unwavering commitment to bringing the very best in film to audiences across the UK.

Philip Knatchbull, Curzon's chief executive, said he was "delighted" at the award.

"Curzon has a long and proud history in the British film industry and many talented and passionate people have contributed to its success story over the years," he said.

"We think of ourselves as champions of bold and visionary film-making from around the world supported by our growing network of cinemas and home cinema digital platforms."

