Former psychiatric patient's asylum art

0:32
10 November 2016
14 January 2017 Last updated at 00:16 GMT
London's Wellcome Collection has brought together various artists to create the exhibition, ''Bedlam: the asylum & beyond''.
It tackles the rise and fall of mental asylums, and looks at how mental illness is handled now.
David Beales is one of the artists taking part. He uses his first-hand experiences of living in psychiatric hospitals to create art, and raise awareness around mental health issues.
He told Dan Damon more about his work.