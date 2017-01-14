Former psychiatric patient's asylum art

London's Wellcome Collection has brought together various artists to create the exhibition, ''Bedlam: the asylum & beyond''.

It tackles the rise and fall of mental asylums, and looks at how mental illness is handled now.

David Beales is one of the artists taking part. He uses his first-hand experiences of living in psychiatric hospitals to create art, and raise awareness around mental health issues.

He told Dan Damon more about his work.