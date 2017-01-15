Entertainment Week in Pictures: 8-14 January
A look at some of the events in the world of entertainment and arts over the past week, including the Golden Globes, London Fashion Week Men's and Amy Adams's Hollywood Star.
Mark Bruce/ITV
The Voice UK judges popped to the pub during a break in filming - they popped to the Rovers Return, to be precise, from ITV soap opera Coronation Street, which is filmed near The Voice in Manchester. Beverley Callard (left), who plays Rovers landlady Liz McDonald, showed international pop superstar will.i.am and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson how to pull a pint.
EPA
Amy Adams became the latest celebrity to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The US actress, who was Bafta-nominated this week for sci-fi film Arrival, attended its unveiling with mother Kathryn Adams, husband Darren and daughter Aviana.
PA
David Walliams and Rochelle Humes joined the voice cast of Teletubbies. They will each lend their voices to the trumpet, which pops out of the ground at the beginning of every episode and announces: "Time for Teletubbies".
AP
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias (left) was joined by Cuban performer Descemer Bueno on the top of a bus as they filmed a video in Old Havana.
Getty Images
Queen Latifah attended a party thrown by US TV network Fox - home of her new music-based series Star - as part of the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California.
Pamela Raith
Images from a new production of La Cage aux Folles were released picturing Adrian Zmed and EastEnders' John Partridge. The show continues its UK tour next week at Norwich's Theatre Royal.
Getty Images
Moonlight triumphed in the closely-fought battle for best film drama at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. It held off competition from the critically-lauded Manchester By The Sea. Both films were put in the shade, however, by La La Land - which won all seven of the awards it was nominated for.
PA
La La Land's stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone flew to London after the Golden Globes ceremony and attended a screening of the film at the Ham Yard Hotel ahead of its release in UK cinemas this weekend.
EPA
This man was one of many Presley impersonators who took the "Elvis Train" from Sydney's Central Station to the Australian town of Parkes for its annual celebration of the US singer and actor.
AFP
Six years later than scheduled, the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg finally opened its doors to the paying public. Conductor Thomas Hengelbrock waved the baton at its opening night concert.
EPA
Dominic Cooper and Sophie Turner announced the nominations for this year's Baftas at an early-morning ceremony in London, with La La Land leading the field. Together with the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the Baftas are one of the key ceremonies of the film awards season and have categories dedicated to British films and talent.
EPA
Japan's Miki Yokoyama (second from left) posed with three body-painted models at the opening night of the Los Angeles Art Show.
Getty Images
Tinie Tempah joined a plethora of models backstage at London Fashion Week Men's. The rapper is heavily involved in the fashion industry and launched his own menswear range to coincide with the event.