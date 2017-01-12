Designs approved for Manchester's £110m Factory arts venue
- 12 January 2017
Plans for a new £110m arts venue in Manchester have been given the final go-ahead by the city council.
The Factory will host theatre, music, art and other cultural performances from some of the world's biggest names.
It will be designed by architect Rem Koolhaas's studio OMA, with £78m of the budget coming from the government.
Located on part of the former Granada Studios site, it will contain two performance spaces, with a total capacity of 7,300.
The warehouse area will hold 5,000 people at standing events like concerts, while a more traditional theatre will be able to hold 1,600 all-seated or 2,300 with the downstairs seats removed.
The venue will be run by the Manchester International Festival. It was originally planned to open in time for the festival in 2019, but will not be ready until the following year.
