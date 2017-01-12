Designs approved for Manchester's £110m Factory arts venue

Image copyright OMA Image caption The Factory will house two performance spaces - the theatre (pictured) and the warehouse

Plans for a new £110m arts venue in Manchester have been given the final go-ahead by the city council.

The Factory will host theatre, music, art and other cultural performances from some of the world's biggest names.

It will be designed by architect Rem Koolhaas's studio OMA, with £78m of the budget coming from the government.

Located on part of the former Granada Studios site, it will contain two performance spaces, with a total capacity of 7,300.

The warehouse area will hold 5,000 people at standing events like concerts, while a more traditional theatre will be able to hold 1,600 all-seated or 2,300 with the downstairs seats removed.

The venue will be run by the Manchester International Festival. It was originally planned to open in time for the festival in 2019, but will not be ready until the following year.

Image copyright OMA Image caption The Factory has been designed by Rem Koolhaas and Ellen van Loon from architects OMA

Image copyright OMA Image caption The venue was conceived as part of the government's Northern Powerhouse plans

Image copyright OMA Image caption The old Granada Television studios lot is being redeveloped, with part reserved for The Factory

Image copyright OMA Image caption It could host plays, dance, opera, gigs, classical concerts, circus, conferences and digital events

Image copyright OMA Image caption Water Street will run underneath part of the venue

Image copyright OMA Image caption The warehouse will mainly be used for concerts, but can be subdivided for smaller events

Image copyright OMA Image caption The Manchester International Festival, which takes place every two years, will run the venue

Image copyright OMA Image caption When the festival is not on, the venue is designed to stage other world-class cultural events

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.