Oscars 2017: Best picture nominees

ARRIVAL

Stars: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Plot: A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators trying to figure out why gigantic spaceships have touched down in 12 locations around the world.

The critics said: "An intelligent, eloquent and stirring sci-fi that grips from start to finish, Arrival is up there with the year's best movies." [Total Film]

FENCES

Stars: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis

Directed by: Denzel Washington

Plot: An African-American father struggles to provide for his family against a backdrop of strained race relations in 1950s Pittsburgh.

The critics said: "It's all too seldom that a feature film combines brilliant acting with a spellbinding flow of language." [The Wall Street Journal]

HACKSAW RIDGE

Stars: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington

Directed by: Mel Gibson

Plot: A World War Two army medic, who is also a pacifist, is determined to do his bit without firing a shot.

The critics said: "Thanks to some of the greatest battle scenes ever filmed, Gibson once again shows his staggering gifts as a film-maker, able to juxtapose savagery with aching tenderness." [Rolling Stone]

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Stars: Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine

Directed by: David Mackenzie

Plot: An ex-con and his brother resort to robbing banks in an attempt save their family's Texan ranch.

The critics said: "Hell or High Water is a thrillingly good movie - a crackerjack drama of crime, fear and brotherly love set in a sun-roasted, deceptively sleepy West Texas that feels completely exotic for being so authentic." [Variety]

HIDDEN FIGURES

Stars: Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae

Directed by: Theodore Melfi

Plot: The behind-the-scenes story of three African-American women who helped launch Nasa's first successful space missions in the 1960s.

The critics said: "Hidden Figures, both a dazzling piece of entertainment and a window into history, bucks the trend of the boring-math-guy movie." [Time]

LA LA LAND

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Plot: An aspiring actress and a struggling jazz musician meet and fall in love in Los Angeles and sing some songs together along the way.

The critics said: "Audacious, retro, funny and heartfelt, La La Land is the latest great musical for people who don't like musicals - and will slap a mile-wide smile across the most miserable of faces." [Empire]

LION

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel

Directed by: Garth Davis

Plot: An Indian man, who was adopted by an Australian family at a young age, uses Google Earth to track down his childhood home.

The critics said: "The beauty of Lion is that it explores and allows for the unique possibilities and power of multiple homes, multiple families and multiple selves." [The Chicago Tribune]

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Stars: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams

Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

Basic plot: After the death of his brother, Lee Chandler (Affleck) must care for his 15-year-old nephew despite having suffered another tragedy of his own.

The critics said: "Manchester by the Sea is heartbreaking yet somehow heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity and its access to despair." [Los Angeles Times]

MOONLIGHT

Stars: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris

Directed by: Barry Jenkins

Basic plot: Moonlight follows the life of a young gay black man, growing up in an impoverished neighbourhood of Miami.

The critics said: "It's a thrilling, deeply necessary work that opens up a much-needed and rarely approached on-screen conversation about the nature of gay masculinity." [The Guardian]

