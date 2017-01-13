Hamilton brings in paperless ticketing system to combat touts

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lin-Manuel Miranda created and wrote Hamilton and starred in the Broadway production

Physical tickets will not be issued for the London production of Hamilton in an attempt to combat touting, its producers have announced.

The musical is set to open at the Victoria Palace Theatre in November after a hugely successful Broadway run.

Delfont Mackintosh Theatres said it will have a paperless ticket system "to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers".

Theatregoers will be asked simply to present their payment card for entry.

Hamilton was created and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the story of America's birth and founding father Alexander Hamilton using rap, R&B and hip hop.

Previews of the London production begin on 21 November with performances scheduled through to June 2018.

Priority tickets go on sale from 16 January and tickets go on general sale 30 January.

In a statement, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres said the ticketing measures were "in order to protect patrons from paying highly inflated prices".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Last year, Hamilton won the Grammy for best musical theatre album

"Upon arrival at the theatre on the day of the performance, patrons will be asked to swipe the payment card they used to originally purchase their tickets to gain admission into the theatre," the company said in a statement.

"Patrons wishing to pay by cash can only do so once the Box Office at the Victoria Palace Theatre reopens in the autumn."

The Hamilton website states ticket holders will also have to present photographic ID at the theatre in addition to the original payment card.

Last year, Hamilton dominated the Tony Awards, winning 11 trophies including best musical and lead actor.

It hit the headlines in November after the US vice-president elect Mike Pence was booed by the theatre audience after one performance in New York.

The announcement comes in the same week Robbie Williams's management team was found to be placing tickets directly on to resale ticketing websites at higher prices.

