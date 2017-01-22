Entertainment week in pictures: 14-21 January

A look at some of the events in the world of entertainment and arts over the past week, including the launch of Britain's Got Talent and Shakira meeting Gordon Brown.

  • Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon PA

    Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon launched the new series of Britain's Got Talent in Blackpool. Auditions will now get under way before the show airs on ITV in the spring. Ant (whose head you can see just above Amanda) and Dec will return to hosting duties.

  • Kristen Stewart Getty Images

    Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of her movie Come Swim at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

  • Our Fans by Sir Peter Blake Getty Images

    A new artwork by Sir Peter Blake was unveiled at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. Our Fans features images of Morgan Freeman, Dame Helen Mirren, Gary Barlow and Dame Judi Dench and will remain in place until the hotel's renovation is complete.

  • David Beckham and Kirsty Young BBC

    David Beckham is to appear as a castaway on Desert Island Discs as part of the show's 75th birthday celebrations, it was announced. He will be interviewed by Kirsty Young on the BBC Radio 4 programme in an episode airing on 29 January.

  • Daniela Tasca-York PA

    Former fashion stylist Daniela Tasca-York was crowned the winner of BBC Two's The Great Interior Design Challenge. The series pitted amateur decorators against each other to find the most promising talent in home design.

  • James Jordan PA

    Former Strictly Come Dancing dancer James Jordan was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Remaining housemates in the current series include Jedward, Bianca Gascoigne and Coleen Nolan.

  • Shakira and Gordon Brown Shakira

    Shakira and Gordon Brown met at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss improving children's education around the world. Shakira is a commissioner on the Education Commission, a New York-based body which the former UK prime minister chairs.

  • Laura Marling Getty Images

    Laura Marling performed at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall as part of the Celtic Connections Festival.

  • Bryan Cranston as Zordon Lionsgate

    Film fans got their first glimpse of Bryan Cranston in Power Rangers. He plays Zordon - the Rangers' mentor who also bestowed their powers.

  • Christine and The Queens and Emma Willis Getty Images

    Christine and The Queens (left) performed at the Brit Awards nominations launch in London, hosted by Emma Willis, which saw Little Mix and Skepta lead the board with three nods each.

  • Brett Ratner Getty Images

    Director Brett Ratner attended the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ratner is behind movies such as the Rush Hour series, Tower Heist, Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand.

  • Nana by Niki de Saint Phalle EPA

    The Nana sculpture by French artist Niki de Saint Phalle was one of hundreds of artworks to go on display at the BRAFA Art Fair in Brussels.