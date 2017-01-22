Entertainment week in pictures: 14-21 January
- 22 January 2017
A look at some of the events in the world of entertainment and arts over the past week, including the launch of Britain's Got Talent and Shakira meeting Gordon Brown.
-
PA
Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon launched the new series of Britain's Got Talent in Blackpool. Auditions will now get under way before the show airs on ITV in the spring. Ant (whose head you can see just above Amanda) and Dec will return to hosting duties.
-
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of her movie Come Swim at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.
-
Getty Images
A new artwork by Sir Peter Blake was unveiled at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. Our Fans features images of Morgan Freeman, Dame Helen Mirren, Gary Barlow and Dame Judi Dench and will remain in place until the hotel's renovation is complete.
-
BBC
David Beckham is to appear as a castaway on Desert Island Discs as part of the show's 75th birthday celebrations, it was announced. He will be interviewed by Kirsty Young on the BBC Radio 4 programme in an episode airing on 29 January.
-
PA
Former fashion stylist Daniela Tasca-York was crowned the winner of BBC Two's The Great Interior Design Challenge. The series pitted amateur decorators against each other to find the most promising talent in home design.
-
PA
Former Strictly Come Dancing dancer James Jordan was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Remaining housemates in the current series include Jedward, Bianca Gascoigne and Coleen Nolan.
-
Shakira
Shakira and Gordon Brown met at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss improving children's education around the world. Shakira is a commissioner on the Education Commission, a New York-based body which the former UK prime minister chairs.
-
Getty Images
Laura Marling performed at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall as part of the Celtic Connections Festival.
-
Lionsgate
Film fans got their first glimpse of Bryan Cranston in Power Rangers. He plays Zordon - the Rangers' mentor who also bestowed their powers.
-
Getty Images
Christine and The Queens (left) performed at the Brit Awards nominations launch in London, hosted by Emma Willis, which saw Little Mix and Skepta lead the board with three nods each.
-
Getty Images
Director Brett Ratner attended the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ratner is behind movies such as the Rush Hour series, Tower Heist, Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand.
-
EPA
The Nana sculpture by French artist Niki de Saint Phalle was one of hundreds of artworks to go on display at the BRAFA Art Fair in Brussels.