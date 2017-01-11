Robbie Williams tickets sold at higher prices

Concert tickets are being put directly onto resale ticketing websites at higher prices by Robbie Williams's management team, the Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.

Ie:music put tickets for Williams's 2017 tour on the Get Me In and Seatwave websites - in one case for £65 more, before fees, than a similar ticket on Ticketmaster.

These are official tickets and not resale ones. Ie:music has not responded to requests for a comment.

Chi Chi Izundu reports.

