La La Land leads Bafta nominations

La La Land has received the most nominations for the British Academy Film Awards with 11 nods.

The Hollywood musical is up for best film, while stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are up for best actor and actress.

British actors Andrew Garfield, Emily Blunt and Hugh Grant are also in line for acting awards.

Sci-fi film Arrival and Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals have nine nominations apiece.

Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake is up for both the best film and best British film awards.

The welfare state drama receives an additional nod for its screenplay, while Hayley Squires is up for best supporting actress.

Arrival, La La Land and I, Daniel Blake are joined in the best film category by Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Other titles in contention for the outstanding British film award include Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which has five nominations in all.

Meryl Streep joins Blunt and Stone in the leading actress category, where she is nominated for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

The US actress made headlines at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech in which she criticised US President-elect Donald Trump.

The 2017 Bafta Film Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 12 February.

The nominations were announced by Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at Bafta's central London HQ.

The nominations follow last week's unveiling of the five actors in contention for this year's Rising Star prize.

A public vote will decide whether Laia Costa, Lucas Hedges, Tom Holland, Ruth Negga or Anya Taylor-Joy receive the award.

