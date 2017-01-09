Golden Globes: The best gaffes, gags and water-cooler moments

Image copyright AFP Image caption Musician Pharrell Williams and Hidden Figures producer Mimi Valdes share a joke on the red carpet

Awards ceremonies are always fertile ground for gossip, gaffes and gags - and this year's Golden Globes was no exception.

Here are six talking points from "Hollywood's biggest party", for anyone who traded tuning in for an early night:

1. The 'Hidden Fences' slip-up

A race row erupted over a fictitious film.

The problem: Golden Globes pre-show host Jenna Bush Hager - daughter of George W Bush - scrambled the names of the films Hidden Figures and Fences to produce the not-actually-existent "Hidden Fences".

Both films feature black actors in stand-out performances, which angry Twitter users blamed for the confusion.

The blooper emerged on the red carpet as Bush Hager spoke to Pharrell Williams, who was tipped for Best Original Score.

"So you're nominated for Hidden Fences!" Bush Hager declared, leaving the singer cringing.

Fences is a 1950s-set family drama, starring Denzel Washington as a thwarted former baseball player, while Hidden Figures is a space-race story about three black women working for Nasa in the early 1960s.

Actor Michael Keaton then repeated the gaffe while presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress. Specifically, while announcing Octavia Spencer of Hidden Figures as a nominee.

Who won? Viola Davis, of Fences.

Who lost: Bush Hager and Keaton, as their milder critics laughed, and leading African American magazine Ebony tweeted their disapproval.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jenna Bush Hager tripped up by mangling the names of two hotly-tipped films with black stars

Image copyright Twitter / EBONYMag Image caption The black culture magazine Ebony tweeted disapprovingly after the Hidden Figures / Fences mix-up

2. Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's kiss

While Ryan Gosling waltzed away with the Best Actor gong for La La Land, his namesake, Mr Reynolds, wasn't left empty-handed.

The Deadpool star was caught on camera locking lips with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield - to the joy of Reynolds' laughing wife, Blake Lively.

The moment - dubbed "Spideypool" - went viral on Twitter as fans swooned.

Reynolds may have been sharing the love in case the loss was a tough one for his pal: Gosling's La La Land co-star is Garfield's ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone, from whom he split in 2015.

Image copyright Twitter / ladybats Image caption The kiss set social media alight as fans shared the love

3. Emma Stone's horror hug

Speaking of Stone, the luminous redhead was left distinctly rosy-cheeked after her La La Land gaffer's Best Director win.

Damien Chazelle turned to kiss his girlfriend just as Stone - clearly thrilled for him - leapt up for a hug, creating an awkward menage-a-trois.

The actress, who later scooped her own pricey paperweight for La La Land, looked mortified and appeared to say, "That was weird, I'm sorry!"

A beaming Chazelle quickly reassured her en route to the stage, but viewers branded it 2017's most awkward embrace to date.

Image copyright Twitter / AhmedHassan Image caption The hug / ambush was shared online by viewers who called it adorably awkward

4. Evan Rachel Wood's tuxedo chic

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood used her Globes platform to make an empowering fashion statement by showing up in a stylish tux.

The actress said her custom-made Joseph Altuzarra suit was a hat-tip to David Bowie, on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Fellow stars Octavia Spencer and Kathryn Hahn also chose to ditch ballgowns for tuxedos.

Wood summed up the point, saying: "I've been to the Globes six times. I've worn a dress every time. And I love dresses, I'm not trying to protest dresses.

"But, I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren't a requirement and that you don't have to wear one if you don't want to. To just be yourself because your worth is more than that."

Image copyright AP Image caption Evan Rachel Wood said she wore a tux to show girls that dresses are only one of their options

5. Brad Pitt is alive and well

Brad Pitt is hardly the first man in Hollywood to face a hostile divorce, but his surprise Globes appearance drew loud applause - and a big cheer from his Ocean's 11 co-star Matt Damon.

The 53-year-old introduced a clip from Moonlight, whose director Barry Jenkins went on to win the Best Motion Picture - Drama category.

Pitt has been embroiled in a messy split from his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, which has seen her claim custody of their six children.

The Allied actor looked noticeably slimmer as he discussed Moonlight, which he helped produce.

"It's born of the courage of a group of actors willing to strip to their souls and express their humanism, inside mistake and misstep and misdeed," he said of the film.

"It is Barry Jenkins' profound belief that we all stand at the threshold of change and forgiveness, where we only grant acceptance and love to ourselves."

Image copyright Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP Image caption Brad Pitt got a warm welcome as he took the stage

6. Jimmy Fallon's tech fail

Being stuck on stage and finding you haven't learned your lines is a common recurring nightmare.

Globes host Jimmy Fallon experienced a real-life version, thanks to a technical glitch knocking out his teleprompter.

The comedian was left without a script, and duly improvised:

"I can think of something - cut to Justin Timberlake, please and he'll just wink at me or something, this is great. You know what, I'll make up this monologue.

"....Already you have your Golden Globes moment!"

Nice pitch Jimmy, but from where we're sitting you were just one of many nominees...