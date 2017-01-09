Golden Globes: Meryl Streep attacks Donald Trump in speech

Actress Meryl Streep strongly criticised US President-elect Donald Trump as she received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

While Streep did not name Mr Trump, the three-time Oscar-winning actress used almost the entire speech to say his actions legitimised bullying.

The president-elect, who is due to be inaugurated in less than two weeks, dismissed the actress as "a Hillary lover" in a telephone interview with the New York Times.