Golden Globes 2017: In pictures

Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for the biggest names in film and TV at the Golden Globe Awards.

  • The Crown cast and crew Reuters

    The Crown star Claire Foy (centre) and other cast and crew members celebrated the Netflix show's double win.

  • Emma Stone Getty Images

    Emma Stone is in pole position for the Oscars after her Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film.

  • Evan Rachel Wood Jordan Strauss

    Evan Rachel Wood broke with tradition and wore a suit on the red carpet. "I’ve been to the Globes six times, and I’ve worn a dress every time. And I love dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew they aren’t a requirement," she said.

  • Actress Natalie Portman (R) and Benjamin Millepied Getty Images

    A pregnant Natalie Portman, pictured with husband Benjamin Millepied, was up for best actress in a film drama for Jackie.

  • Isabelle Huppert and Paul Verhoeven Getty Images

    But in one of the night's surprise results, she lost out to French film star Isabelle Huppert, who won for her role in Elle, directed by Paul Verhoeven.

  • Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner Getty Images

    Amy Adams was also nominated for best actress in a film drama - and was joined on the red carpet by Arrival co-star Jeremy Renner.

  • Ruth Negga Reuters

    Ruth Negga was among their rivals in that category, nominated for her role in Loving.

  • Tracee Reuters

    Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross won best actress in a comedy or musical TV series, and dedicated her win to "all the women of colour, and colourful people".

  • Moonlight Getty Images

    Moonlight triumphed in the closely-fought battle for best film drama.

  • Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Getty Images

    Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who are starring in a forthcoming HBO series, teamed up to present an award.

  • Dev Patel Getty Images

    Dev Patel (right) helped his Lion co-star Sunny Pawar reach the microphone.

  • Felicity Jones AP

    Rogue One actress Felicity Jones was among the other stars turning on the style on the red carpet.

  • Hailee Steinfeld AFP

    Hailee Steinfeld was nominated for best actress in a film musical or comedy for The Edge of Seventeen

  • Lily Collins AP

    Lily (daughter of Phil) Collins was also in that category - but neither could compete with Emma Stone.

  • Stranger Things cast Getty Images

    The young Stranger Things cast looked particularly dapper - their show was up for best TV drama series.

  • Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris and Brie Larson Getty Images

    Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris and Brie Larson also walked the red carpet. Harris was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Moonlight.

  • Michelle Williams Getty Images

    Michelle Williams was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for Manchester By The Sea, but lost out to Viola Davis.

  • Actress Blake Lively joined husband Ryan Reynolds AFP

    Actress Blake Lively joined husband Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for best film comedy or musical actor - but lost out to the other Ryan (Gosling).

  • Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Getty Images

    Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel posed for photographers as they arrived for the ceremony.

  • Felicity Huffman AP

    Felicity Huffman was nominated for best actress in a mini-series or TV movie for American Crime.

