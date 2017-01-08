Singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt dies aged 75

Singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt, best known for the song Where do you go to my Lovely?, has died at the age of 75, his family has said.

The song topped the UK singles charts in February 1969 and remained number one for four weeks.

It was number one in many other countries and won the Ivor Novello award for best song composition.

He died peacefully after a six-year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a family statement said.

The statement added that his closest family were "with him to the last" and that many would miss his songs and his music.

Where do you go to my Lovely?, a song about a girl born in poverty who becomes a member of the European jet-set, was replaced as number one by Marvin Gaye's I Heard it Through the Grapevine.

Other Sarstedt songs included Beirut, Take Off Your Clothes, I am a Cathedral and Frozen Orange Juice - the latter reaching number 10 in the charts.

Sarstedt was one of three musical brothers who all had success in the UK singles chart.

His older brother Richard Sarstedt, who performed under the stage name Eden Kane, also topped the chart with Well I ask You in 1961, while younger brother Clive, performing under the name Robin Sarstedt, reached number three in 1976 with My Resistance is Low.

Sarstedt's music reached new audiences when Where do you go to my Lovely? was included in the Wes Anderson films Hotel Chevalier and The Darjeeling Limited, which were both released in 2007.