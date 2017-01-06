Kim Burrell radio show pulled after gay comments

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Burrell has refused to apologise for her comments

Kim Burrell's radio programme has been cancelled following the gospel singer's homophobic remarks.

Burrell referred to "the perverted homosexual spirit" during a sermon at a church in Houston, Texas.

The singer had been the host of Bridging the Gap - a weekly radio show broadcast on Texas Southern University's KTSU-FM.

Earlier this week Ellen DeGeneres cancelled the singer's appearance on her talk show.

The university then announced that the Kim Burrell show "is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming".

In a video published after the sermon, Burrell said she made "no excuses or apologies" for her comments.

"To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God," she added.

Image copyright AP Image caption Pharrell Williams appeared on Ellen DeGeneres's show on Thursday

DeGeneres, who is a well-known advocate of gay rights, tweeted after Burrell's comments to say the singer "would not be appearing on my show".

Williams still appeared on the show without Burrell, and told DeGeneres: "The world is a beautiful place, but it doesn't work without inclusion and empathy."

"There's no space, there's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on," he added.

Explaining her decision to cancel Burrell's performance, DeGeneres said she had experienced "a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love".

She added that Burrell "said some very not nice things to say about homosexuals, so I didn't feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.