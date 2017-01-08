Entertainment Week in Pictures: 1-7 Jan
- 8 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
A look at some of the events in the world of entertainment and arts over the past week, including the first cast photo of Pitch Perfect 3 and Octavia Spencer's Hollywood star.
-
PA
The new judges of The Voice UK were pictured together ahead of the launch of the show's first series on ITV. Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale and Will.i.am make up the panel of the talent competition, which has switched channels after five years on BBC One.
-
Getty Images
Nicole Kidman signed autographs as she arrived for the Palm Springs International Film Festival's awards gala, where she was honoured for her performance in her latest film, Lion.
-
Getty Images
Former Spice Girl Melanie B made her official debut as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago after a week of previews. Amra-Faye Wright (right) co-stars as Velma Kelly at New York's Ambassador Theatre.
-
Fifth Harmony / Twitter
Fifth Harmony shared their first group photo without Camila Cabello - who left last month. The girlband, whose hits include Work From Home and Worth It, have told fans they will continue as a four-piece.
-
EPA
Fans gathered near Venice Beach in Los Angeles to mark Day of The Doors, a 50th anniversary celebration of the release of the rock quartet’s self-titled debut album.
-
Reuters
Viola Davis attended the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California. The actress is best known for appearing in films including The Help, Suicide Squad and Fences.
-
AFP
Music stars Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monae attended a special screening in West Hollywood of Hidden Figures, the Nasa-inspired film drama in which she appears. Pharrell produced the film.
-
Sandra Blow
An exhibition of the English abstract painter Sandra Blow's work is to open at the Fine Art Society in London. Sandra Blow: Eleven Works features 11 large-scale canvases which span a period of nearly 30 years. The artist died in 2006 at the age of 80. The exhibition will be open to the public from 9-30 January.
-
Getty Images
Bianca Gascoigne and Ray J were among the stars who entered this year's Celebrity Big Brother house. Other contestants include Loose Women's Colleen Nolan, Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, footballer Jamie O'Hara and model Jasmine Waltz.
-
Anna Kendrick / Instagram
Anna Kendrick shared the first cast photo of Pitch Perfect 3 on her Instagram account. The third film in the hugely successful franchise about an all-girl a cappella group will be released in December.
-
Getty Images
Vin Diesel attended the premiere of his new film xXx: Return of Xander Cage in Mexico City. The film, which is released in the UK on 20 January, is the third in the franchise and the first since 2005's xXx: State of the Union.
-
AFP
Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel conducted the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's traditional New Year's Concert 2017 at the Austrian capital's Musikverein venue.