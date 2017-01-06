David Bowie beaten by Last Shadow Puppets to record cover prize

Image copyright Domino/Sony Image caption Everything You've Come to Expect came top of the poll while Blackstar (right) came second

A record cover featuring a 1969 image of Tina Turner has beaten David Bowie's final release Blackstar to a prize for the year's best album artwork.

The Last Shadow Puppets' Everything You've Come to Expect was selected from 50 entrants in the annual awards.

Mark Pritchard's photo landscapes for his Under the Sun record came third, according to a public vote.

Now in its 11th year, the prize is organised by Art Vinyl, a company that promotes record covers as art.

The announcement follows news that vinyl sales topped three million last year - the highest UK total in 25 years.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Last Shadow Puppets was formed by Miles Kane (left) of The Rascals and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

Illustrator Matthew Cooper used a photo of Turner taken by Vogue's Jack Robinson to decorate the cover for the Last Shadow Puppets' second album.

"The idea was to move the artwork on from the '60s feel of the first Last Shadow Puppets album artwork, so here is Tina on the very cusp of the 1970s," he explained.

The original black-and-white image was given a gold tint "to create an identifiable colour scheme and a warmer, more contemporary feel."

Blackstar was released shortly before Bowie's death in January last year at the age of 69.

David Gilmour's Rattle That Lock album won last year's prize.

