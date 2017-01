Ray BLK discovered music at an early age.

It helped her deal with growing up in a tough south London neighbourhood.

And that "hood" has shaped the music she has created so far.

She says 2016 was a whirlwind of a year - and it looks like 2017 could follow suit with Ray BLK named the winner of BBC Sound of 2017.

Video journalists: John Galliver and Alex Stanger

BBC Sound of 2017: The Top Five

5.Nadia Rose

4.Jorja Smith

3. Raye

2. Rag 'N' Bone Man

1. Ray BLK