Sir Bradley Wiggins to join Channel 4's The Jump

Cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is to swap two wheels for two skis after signing up to appear on Channel 4's winter sports show The Jump.

The news comes six days after the five-time Olympic champion announced his retirement from cycling.

The other contestants will include fellow Olympians Louis Smith and Jade Jones, and model Caprice Bourret.

The last series was beset by injuries to competitors including Tina Hobley, Beth Tweddle and Rebecca Adlington.

But that has not deterred Sir Bradley and the other 13 contestants from signing up this year.

The 36-year-old, who became the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012, said skiing was "a big passion".

"It was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up," he said.

"Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path.

"I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it.

"Just don't call me a celebrity."

Contestant and Big Brother 2010 winner Josie Gibson has already been photographed taking a tumble on the slopes.

Earlier, she tweeted: "All sinking in now that I will hopefully be flying down the slopes on @TheJumpC4 I'm not going to lie I'm so nervous."

The Jump 2017 line-up:

Caprice Bourret - model and entrepreneur

Lydia Bright - The Only Way Is Essex star

Kadeena Cox - Paralympic cycling and athletics medallist

Mark Dolan - comedian

Robbie Fowler - former Liverpool and England footballer

Josie Gibson - Big Brother 2010 winner

Jade Jones - Olympic Taekwondo champion

Spencer Matthews - former Made In Chelsea star

Emma Parker-Bowles - TV presenter

Jason Robinson - former England rugby captain

Louis Smith - Olympic gymnast

Gareth Thomas - ex-Welsh rugby international player

Bradley Wiggins - retired Olympic cyclist

Vogue Williams - model, presenter and radio DJ

The Jump is presented by Davina McCall. No transmission date has yet been announced.

