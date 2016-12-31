Kym Marsh went to 'dark places' for Coronation Street storyline

SPOILER ALERT - This article discusses upcoming Coronation Street storylines

Image copyright ITV Image caption Kim Marsh's character Michelle Connor is pregnant with long-term partner Steve McDonald

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has told how she went to "very dark places" in her mind while filming her latest storyline.

The actress, who lost a son in 2009 after 21 weeks, plays Michelle Connor, who will lose her baby at 23 weeks.

Marsh said she thought "long and hard" about taking on the storyline.

But she said she felt it was "an important story to tell to raise awareness of something which affects thousands of women every year".

She added: "It is obviously a cause very close to my heart, having lost my beautiful Archie at 21 weeks and five days."

The storyline will explore how the death affects both the parents and their extended families.

'Discussion, understanding and compassion'

Marsh said she was "proud" of the scenes they have filmed but admitted she found them difficult.

"I have had to go to some very dark places in my mind whilst filming these heartbreaking scenes but my family, friends and colleagues have been incredible.

"Losing a child is something that never leaves you so to revisit those feelings as Michelle has been challenging."

She said Coronation Street ensured she had a counsellor on set "at all times to go to after filming".

She added: "For me the best tonic after a hugely emotional day was to go home to my kids and be reminded of how lucky I am to have them."

Coronation Street producer Kate Oates said she hoped the programme would "encourage discussion, understanding and compassion for those viewers affected by the loss of a baby".

The stillbirth charity Sands has worked with the ITV soap on the storyline.

Erica Stewart, the charity's bereavement specialist, said she hoped that "with a TV drama as popular as Coronation Street covering this heartbreaking experience, it will help to lift the taboo, and raise awareness of all the issues that surround the death of a baby."

The episode will air in the week beginning 9 January.

