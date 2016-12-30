Michael Rosen: Disney can reinvent itself

Disney has become the first film studio to take $7bn (£5.7bn) in global ticket sales for 2016.

In the last decade alone they've bought up Pixar, Marvel and Lucas Films which owned The Star Wars empire - leading to suggestions that they are now so powerful that they have colonised childhoods.

Children's author Michael Rosen says Disney can reinvent itself "like the Royal Family".

He told Radio 4's The World at One that Disney has been successful at selling itself by doing things "in an ambivalent way".