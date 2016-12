It is amusing to tell jokes about "thin-skinned" Donald Trump because at the moment he only responds on Twitter and "doesn't have his hand on any more important buttons", says Armando Iannucci.

The satirist responsible for The Thick of It and Veep told Radio 4's PM programme that he has a "deep fear" that in 18 months Trump will "do or say something so appalling and catastrophic it will take years to recover".