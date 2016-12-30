Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher: Joint service planned, reports in US say

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher died within a day of each other

The family of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are reportedly planning a joint memorial service.

The Singin' In The Rain star, 84, died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, while grieving for her daughter Fisher, who died just a day earlier.

Fisher, 60, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, died after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Todd Fisher told the New York Daily News a joint service was "likely".

Reynold's son said: "It's what we want to do, but we're still working on the mechanics.

"We like the idea, if it's at all possible. I think it's appropriate."

He has posted a cartoon depiction of his mother and sister together, reprising their most famous roles, alongside the caption: "This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."

Image copyright Ricky Lachance Image caption A cartoon tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, referencing their famous roles

Mr Fisher announced his mother's death on Wednesday, revealing that her last words were: 'I want to be with Carrie".

He confirmed to US network ABC News that there is currently no date or location for the mother-daughter funeral, but plans are in process.

Fellow actress Bette Midler said the news of Reynolds death so soon after Fisher died is "too hard to comprehend," describing Reynolds as "beautiful, talented [and] devoted to her craft."

Image copyright Bette Midler Image caption Actress Bette Midler leads the tributes to late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

Bruce Bozzi, the stepfather to Fisher's only child Billie Lourd, said he was "honoured" to be part of the Fisher and Reynolds family, posting a graduation picture of the 24-year-old Scream Queens' actress alongside her late mother and grandmother.

Image copyright Bruce Bozzi Image caption Billie Lourde at her graduation alongside her mother and grandmother

He wrote: "It's an honour to be your stepfather.

"As Carrie said to me years ago 'I'm a good stepmother' I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you."

Image copyright Joan Collins Image caption Joan Collins alongside her "wonderfully warm friend."

Dame Joan Collins has added her tribute, saying that she is "truly heartbroken". She called Reynolds a "wonderfully warm friend and colleague", adding that she was "praying for Todd & Billie."

