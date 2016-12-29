Gordon Ramsay: 'I've been in a cage and wrestled'

Our guest editor Nicola Adams is a big fan of a sport which may be the biggest one you’ve never heard of. Mixed martial arts, or MMA, is attracting hundreds of millions of TV viewers worldwide.

The top tier is the Ultimate Fighting Championship – generally called the UFC – and it’s a business worth several billion pounds.

Among UFC's celebrity backers is the TV chef Gordon Ramsay. He explained to the Today programme the attraction of the sport which he says is like a "work of art".