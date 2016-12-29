Debbie Reynolds: Life in pictures
- 29 December 2016
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
A look back at the life of actress Debbie Reynolds, who has died at the age of 84.
Getty Images
Actress Debbie Reynolds has died aged 84 - a day after her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher. Reynolds was best known for her starring role in "Singin' in the Rain" with Gene Kelly in 1952.
AP
Reynolds' first marriage was to singer Eddie Fisher - the father of Carrie and her son Todd. Here are the couple in 1955, the year they were wed.
AP
Her fame grew, with more roles in comedy films and musicals throughout the 1950s and 1960s. She is pictured here entertaining troops in Seoul, South Korea, in 1955.
Getty Images
She gave birth to her first child, Carrie, in 1956. Here she is pictured with her daughter, who died aged 60 just one day before her mother.
AP
Reynolds went on to have another child with Eddie Fisher in 1958, Todd, before the couple divorced in 1959. Here are her children visiting her on the set of "Say One For Me" in Spain the same year.
Getty Images
Reynolds' relationship with her daughter was sometimes strained. Fisher wrote a semi-autobiographical novel "Postcards from the Edge" about the experience, as well as her issues with drugs, which was later made into a film. Here are mother and daughter in 1972.
AP
Reynolds continued to act in musicals and comedies throughout her career. Here she is (right) with Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney whilst in a production of "Sugar Babies" in New York.
AP
Reynolds was nominated for five Golden Globes for Three Little Words, Bundle of Joy, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, the Debbie Reynolds Show and Mother. She was also nominated for an Oscar for The Unsinkable Molly Brown and won two Lifetime Achievement Awards for her comedy roles.
Reuters
Her foot and handprints are preserved at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 6654 Hollywood Boulevard, for live performance.
Reuters
Reynolds married a further two times, but had no more children. Her relationship with Fisher grew stronger in their later years.
Reuters
Just a day later, TMZ reported that she suffered a suspected stroke and emergency services were called to her son Todd's home. Later that day, he told the press she had died. "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie'," he added. "And then she was gone."