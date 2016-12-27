Carrie Fisher, Star Wars actress, dies aged 60

Image copyright 20th Century Fox via AP Image caption Fisher became a global star through the blockbuster Star Wars series

US actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, has died aged 60, days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Fisher was taken ill on a flight from London to LA on Friday and was taken to hospital when the plane landed.

But a family statement said with "a very deep sadness" she died on Tuesday morning.

Tributes have been pouring in, with Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill simply tweeting: "No words".

In a statement released on behalf of Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning.

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher made her film debut opposite Warren Beatty in 1975's Shampoo.

She also appeared in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and Her Sisters.

But her enduring fame is through her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a part she reprised in last year's reboot The Force Awakens.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Carrie Fisher revisited the role of Princess Leia in last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens

On the part, she told the Daily Mail in 2011 that when she got the role in a "little science-fiction film", she just thought of it as a bit of fun.

"It exploded across the firmament of pop culture, taking all of us along with it. It tricked me into becoming a star all on my own."

She was also a successful writer, publishing several novels and memoirs, and working on the scripts for films like the Wedding Singer and Sister Act.

Fisher endured a difficult private life, and has discussed her years of mental illness and drug addiction through interviews and writing. An early memoir was called Wishful Drinking.

