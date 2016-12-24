Status Quo's Rick Parfitt dies aged 68

Media caption Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died of a severe infection, his manager says

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in hospital in Spain aged 68, his manager has said.

He died from a severe infection after being admitted to hospital on Thursday following complications to a shoulder injury.

Parfitt had been due to launch a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017.

He has suffered a series of health problems including having to undergo a quadruple heart bypass in 1997.

In October, the musician said he would no longer be performing with his band after suffering from a heart attack in the summer.

Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and his adult children Rick Jnr and Harry, a statement from the family said.

Rick Jnr tweeted: "I cannot describe the sadness I feel right now. To many he was a rock star, to me he was simply 'Dad', and I loved him hugely. RIP Pappa Parf."

Scottish musician Midge Ure tweeted: "Dreadfully sad. Lovely man. Thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Parfitt (left) and the Quo ignored the changes in musical and sartorial fashion

By Nick Serpell

With his flowing blond locks, denim gear and Fender Telecaster, Rick Parfitt was one of rock's most recognisable guitarists.

His partnership with Francis Rossi became the core of Status Quo, one of Britain's most enduring bands.

Their brand of boogie-woogie rock survived changes in musical fashion and made them one of the best-loved live acts of their generation.

As well as driving the Quo sound on stage, Parfitt penned many of the band's biggest hits.

Status Quo found success globally with hits including Rockin' All Over The World.

Whatever You Want, co-written by Parfitt and Andy Bown and released in 1979, became one of the band's biggest hits.

In 2015, the band passed a milestone achieved by only a handful of musicians, spending a total of 500 weeks in the UK album charts.

