Pantomime: theatre's gift that keeps on giving

It is a Christmas homecoming to warm the hearts of even the most hardened theatre critics.

Last year York Theatre Royal's pantomime was staged at the National Railway Museum, after a refurbishment of their ancient Grade II venue was delayed.

Now their renowned pantomime, headed by the UK's longest-serving dame Berwick Kaler, is playing to audiences at its usual venue.

Here, the York Theatre Royal's backstage staff explain just why pantomime is the gift that keeps on giving...oh yes it is.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger