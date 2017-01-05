BBC Sound of 2017: Rag 'N' Bone Man

Rag 'N' Bone Man has come second on the BBC's Sound of 2017, which aims to predict the biggest new acts of the coming year.

Born Rory Graham, the blues singer rose to recognition in 2016 when his track Human, made the UK top 10 and reached number one in Germany, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.

Here he takes the BBC on a tour of his dressing room, ahead of a sold out gig at Electric Brixton.

Video journalists: Alex Stanger, Ed Ram and Elise Wicker

BBC Sound of 2017: The Top Five

5.Nadia Rose

4.Jorja Smith

3. Raye

2. Rag 'N' Bone Man

1.Announced on 6 January