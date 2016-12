Warning: Contains spoilers

Glaswegian chef Gary Maclean has been named MasterChef: The Professionals champion.

Maclean, 45, beat 47 other professional chefs over seven weeks of cooking.

He defeated rivals Elly Wentworth, 24, and Matt Healy, 33, in a final in which he designed and prepared a dish for 28 Michelin-starred chefs.