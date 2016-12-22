Martin Freeman reveals split from Sherlock co-star Abbington

Image caption Freeman and Abbington's characters are revealed to have had a baby in Sherlock's new series

Actor Martin Freeman has revealed he is no longer with his long-term partner Amanda Abbington, his co-star in BBC One drama Sherlock.

"I'm not with Amanda any more," he told the Financial Times, describing the split as "very, very amicable".

Freeman and Abbington, who met on a film set in 2000, were together for 16 years and have two children.

They will shortly be seen reprising their roles as John Watson and his wife Mary in Sherlock's latest series.

Freeman told the FT: "I'll always love Amanda."

The new series sees their characters with a baby daughter, named Rosamund Mary Watson.

Freeman and Abbington appeared with other cast members at an event this week to promote the first episode, to be broadcast on New Year's Day.

Abbington also appeared on Wednesday's edition of Christmas Kitchen, during which she said she would be spending Christmas with her children.

A spokesman for the BBC said it does not comment on the personal lives of its stars.

