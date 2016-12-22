Wes Anderson to make animated film about dogs

Image copyright YouTube Image caption Anderson made the announcement in a YouTube video featuring actor Edward Norton

Director Wes Anderson has announced his next project will be an animated film called Isle of Dogs.

Edward Norton will voice a dog called Rex in the film, which will also feature the voices of Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray and Yoko Ono.

Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig and Harvey Keitel are among others to have roles in the film.

Anderson previously directed a 2009 stop-motion animation based on Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox.

'Whimpering required'

In a video announcing his new project, Anderson offered fans a chance to enter a raffle for a chance to voice one of the film's canine characters.

According to the director's page on fundraising website Crowdrise, "barking, howling and whimpering may be required".

Proceeds will go towards Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation, which works to preserve and restore old movies.

Anderson's video also features a silent "sneak preview" of the character Norton plays in the film, which will be made in England.

"There's no line, so that really could have been anybody," the actor remarks from behind the director's shoulder.

Norton and Anderson previously collaborated on 2012's Moonrise Kingdom and 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The Oscar-nominated Royal Tenenbaums director recently made a Christmas advert for clothing chain H&M.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.