Harry Potter producer Sonia Friedman up for The Stage awards hat-trick

The producer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is among the nominees at this year's The Stage awards.

Sonia Friedman is shortlisted for producer of the year - an award she won at the event in both 2016 and 2015.

Her other recent credits include Dreamgirls, Funny Girl and 1984.

Kenny Wax, who produced The Play That Goes Wrong, and Fiery Angel, which produced the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company West End season, are also nominated in the category.

Winners are decided by the senior editorial team at The Stage, the theatre publication established in 1880.

'Exceptional shortlist'

Sir Matthew Bourne's New Adventures is nominated for the international award this year, alongside the Graeae Theatre Company and the Big in Belgium season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Alistair Smith, print editor of The Stage and chair of the judging panel, said: "Our exceptional shortlist this year is a blend of big and small, established and new.

"The Stage Awards are the only theatre awards that celebrate the whole stunning spectrum of theatre, encompassing London, regional, fringe and international work."

The Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool, the Tara Theatre in London and the King's Cross Theatre are all nominated for theatre building of the year.

Two new categories have been introduced this year - the innovation award and the sustainability award.

Nominees for the innovation award include The New Diorama Theatre, international touring company Complicite and theatre company Les Enfants Terribles.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on 27 January at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

