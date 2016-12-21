Gillian Allnutt awarded Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry

Image copyright Phyllis Christopher Image caption Allnutt was born in London but grew up in Newcastle

Gillian Allnutt is to be awarded The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry 2017, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The medal is awarded for excellence in poetry and will be presented to Allnutt by the Queen in 2017.

Allnutt, 67, from Esh Winning in County Durham, was recommended by the Poetry Medal Committee on the basis of her entire body of work.

Poet Laureate Dame Carol Ann Duffy said she "has the power to comfort and to astonish in equal measure".

She explained: "Her writing roams across centuries, very different histories and lives, and draws together, without excuse or explanation, moments which link across country, class, culture and time.

"In her outlook, her imagination, her concerns and her lyric voice she is unique."

'Surprised and delighted'

Gillian Allnutt said she was "truly surprised and delighted" to be receiving the award.

Her published collections include Nantucket and the Angel, and Lintel, which were both shortlisted for the TS Eliot Prize.

Previous recipients of the medal include last year's winner Liz Lochhead, Edwin Morgan, Norman MacCaig, Ted Hughes and Philip Larkin.

The prize was created by King George V in 1933, and Laurence Whistler became the first winner the following year.

In 1985, the scope of the prize was widened from British poets to those from all Commonwealth countries.

