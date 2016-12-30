Arts and media stars we lost in 2016
The arts and media worlds have said goodbye to stars including Dame Zaha Hadid, Peter Maxwell Davies, Harper Lee and AA Gill, over the past year.
To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee died in February at the age of 89. Her sequel to the classic novel, Go Set a Watchman, had only been published in 2015 - 55 years after her best-selling work about a white lawyer defending a black man, hit the shelves. She rarely gave interviews, despite her fame thanks to the success of her most famous work, which sold more than 40 million copies around the world.
Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco, who died at the age of 84 in February, was perhaps best known for The Name of the Rose, which was turned into a 1986 Sean Connery film. His most recent work, Numero Zero, was released in 2015. Matteo Renzi, prime minister of Italy at the time of Eco's death, described the writer as "an extraordinary example of a European intellectual".
Dame Zaha Hadid, the Iraqi-British architect whose highly-acclaimed designs included the London Olympic Aquatic Centre and the Serpentine Sackler Gallery, died at the age of 65 in March. She was considered the world's leading female architect. Dame Zaha had become the first woman to receive the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) Gold Medal, in recognition of her work, the previous month. She had twice won the Riba Stirling Prize, the UK's most prestigious architecture award. Her other designs included the Guangzhou Opera House in China and the Heydar Aliyev Centre, Baku.
Booker Prize-winning author Anita Brookner wrote 24 novels, having started writing fiction in her 50s following a successful career as an art historian. Her first novel, A Start in Life, was published in 1981, with a book then released nearly every year over the next three decades. She won the Booker in 1984 for Hotel du Lac, which tells the story of a romantic novelist banished by her friends after breaking off an engagement. Brookner died in March, at the age of 87.
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, known to most as Max, composed some 300 works. The former Master of the Queen's Music was known for modern and avantgarde pieces, and famed for pushing boundaries. But his most famous was a lament for solo piano, Farewell to Stromness. He also wrote pieces for children, the ballet, theatre and string quartets. Sir Peter, who was born in Salford, died at his home in Orkney in March at the age of 81.
Sir Arnold Wesker was born in the East End of London and had his plays performed all over the world. He brought working class struggles to life with works like Roots and Chicken Soup with Barley, writing more than 40 plays - as well as short stories, essays and poetry - over five decades. His experiences in the RAF inspired one of his most successful plays, Chips with Everything. Sir Arnold's death in April, at the age of 83, came after a long illness.
Sally Brampton was an agony aunt, journalist and author who was the founding editor of UK Elle. She had moved into journalism having studied fashion at Central Saint Martin's College of Art & Design. Brampton wrote extensively about her own experiences with depression, giving a personal account of them in her 2008 book Shoot the Damn Dog. The writer, from St Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, died in May. She was 60.
The fashion photographer Bill Cunningham spent 40 years working for the New York Times, travelling across the city - usually wearing his trademark blue jacket and riding his bike - to catalogue its street styles. He was said to have a unique eye for emerging trends and captured "vivid, vivacious New York", said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Such was his importance in the city that he was designated a living landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy in 2009. Cunningham died in June at the age of 87.
Playwright Sir Peter Shaffer was "one of the great writers of his generation", said National Theatre artistic director Rufus Norris. He won Tony Awards for Amadeus and Equus, also winning an Oscar for the former, and both enjoyed long runs in the West End and on Broadway. Sir Peter's other plays include Black Comedy, Lettuce and Lovage and Five Finger Exercise. The Liverpool-born writer died in June, at the age of 90.
'Queen of knitwear' Sonia Rykiel died in Paris from the effects of Parkinson's disease, her daughter announced in August. The French designer was 86. She was renowned for her relaxed striped knitwear that was seen as a welcome move away from the more formal suits that had previously dominated the womenswear market. She was praised by French President Francois Hollande as a "pioneer" in the fashion industry.
Edward Albee was arguably the greatest playwright in America, following the deaths of Arthur Miller and August Wilson. He had won the Pulitzer Prize three times - for A Delicate Balance, Seascape and Three Tall Women. His best-known work however was 1962 play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, a portrait of a decaying marriage set over the space of one evening. Albee died in September, at his home on Long Island, near New York. He was 88.
The playwright, actor and satirist Dario Fo died in October at the age of 90. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1997 and was known for plays like Accidental Death of an Anarchist and Can't Pay? Won't Pay! - as well as Mistero Buffo, the one-man play he toured the world with for three decades. Many of his plays starred his late wife Franca Rame. But the couple's work, which often criticised the political establishment, led to battles with censors and attempts at suppression.
William Trevor was described by his publisher Penguin Random House as "one of Ireland's greatest writers" when he died in November, aged 88. The novelist, short story writer and playwright had been shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize four times and won the 1994 Whitbread Prize, for novel Felicia's Journey. Trevor had more than 30 novels and short story collections published during his career, the most recent of which was released in 2009.
The writer AA Gill was described as a "giant among journalists" by the Sunday Times editor when he died at the age of 62 in December. He had revealed, in his restaurant column in that paper, that he had the "full English" of cancers three weeks previously. While perhaps best known - and most feared by restaurateurs - as a restaurant critic, he was also a travel writer and TV critic. He was engaged to his partner of 23 years, Nicola Formby.
And, on Christmas Eve, we lost Watership Down author, Richard Adams at the age of 96. The book was made into the famous 1978 film of the same name, which featured the hit theme song Bright Eyes, sung by Art Garfunkel. Adams was 52 when he wrote the story about a group of rabbits in search of a new home after their warren has been destroyed, after first telling the story to his two daughters on a long car journey.