Arts and media stars we lost in 2016

The playwright, actor and satirist Dario Fo died in October at the age of 90. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1997 and was known for plays like Accidental Death of an Anarchist and Can't Pay? Won't Pay! - as well as Mistero Buffo, the one-man play he toured the world with for three decades. Many of his plays starred his late wife Franca Rame. But the couple's work, which often criticised the political establishment, led to battles with censors and attempts at suppression.