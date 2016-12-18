Strictly 2016: Best moments in pictures

The 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing has come to an end. Here are some of the most memorable images from this year's competition.

  • Ore Oduba wins Strictly Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

    Ore Oduba was chosen as the winner in the public vote. The BBC sports presenter had no dance experience before taking part in the show and didn't even dance at his own wedding.

  • Joanne Clifton and Ore Oduba Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire

    Oduba wowed the judges with his American Smooth to Gene Kelly classic Singin' In The Rain. He first performed the dance in week three, winning praise from Kelly's widow, Patricia Ward, who described it as a "beautiful tribute" to her late husband.

  • Ed Balls on Strictly Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire

    Former politican Ed Balls was the talk of the show in week eight when he performed an energetic salsa routine to Gangam Style. Head judge Len Goodman said: "I don't think there's words in the dictionary to describe that."

  • Len Goodman and Craig Revel-Horwood Matt Burlem/BBC/PA wire

    Strictly 2016 marks the final series for Len Goodman, who has been on the show since it started in 2004. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman described him as the "king" of the programme who always had a "sparkle in his eye".

  • Oti Mabuse and Danny Mac Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

    Hollyoaks star Danny Mac made Strictly history when he scored four 10s with his Samba routine in week 10 - the first Samba ever to do so. The actor eventually made it to the final.

  • Oksana Platero and Judge Rinder Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

    Criminal barrister turned reality TV star Judge Rinder won many fans for his flamboyant performances. He reached the quarter final stage, losing out to Ore Oduba in the dance-off.

  • Claudia Fragapane Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire

    Musicals week saw a number of stellar performances, including Oduba as Willy Wonka, Louise Redknapp as Calamity Jane, and Claudia Fragapane's tribute to The Lion King. The Olympic gymnast, pictured, reached the semi-final.

  • Louise Redknapp on Strictly Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire

    The judges described Redknapp's Argentine tango as the turning point in her Strictly journey - the moment when she shook off confidence worries and began to enjoy the limelight. She chose to perform it again in the final.

