Strictly 2016: Best moments in pictures
- 18 December 2016
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
The 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing has come to an end. Here are some of the most memorable images from this year's competition.
-
Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire
Ore Oduba was chosen as the winner in the public vote. The BBC sports presenter had no dance experience before taking part in the show and didn't even dance at his own wedding.
-
Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire
Oduba wowed the judges with his American Smooth to Gene Kelly classic Singin' In The Rain. He first performed the dance in week three, winning praise from Kelly's widow, Patricia Ward, who described it as a "beautiful tribute" to her late husband.
-
Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire
Former politican Ed Balls was the talk of the show in week eight when he performed an energetic salsa routine to Gangam Style. Head judge Len Goodman said: "I don't think there's words in the dictionary to describe that."
-
Matt Burlem/BBC/PA wire
Strictly 2016 marks the final series for Len Goodman, who has been on the show since it started in 2004. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman described him as the "king" of the programme who always had a "sparkle in his eye".
-
Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire
Hollyoaks star Danny Mac made Strictly history when he scored four 10s with his Samba routine in week 10 - the first Samba ever to do so. The actor eventually made it to the final.
-
Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire
Criminal barrister turned reality TV star Judge Rinder won many fans for his flamboyant performances. He reached the quarter final stage, losing out to Ore Oduba in the dance-off.
-
Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire
Musicals week saw a number of stellar performances, including Oduba as Willy Wonka, Louise Redknapp as Calamity Jane, and Claudia Fragapane's tribute to The Lion King. The Olympic gymnast, pictured, reached the semi-final.
-
Guy Levy/BBC/PA wire
The judges described Redknapp's Argentine tango as the turning point in her Strictly journey - the moment when she shook off confidence worries and began to enjoy the limelight. She chose to perform it again in the final.