Entertainment Week in Pictures: 11-17 December
- 18 December 2016
A look at some of the events in the world of entertainment and arts over the past week, including Pierce Brosnan in Poland, Julian Clary in panto and David Walliams in his pants.
-
Reuters
Jacob Latimore, Dame Helen Mirren, Will Smith, Naomie Harris and Edward Norton attended the world premiere of their new film Collateral Beauty in Manhattan.
-
BBC
The first publicity shot from the second series of acclaimed drama Top of the Lake, to be shown on BBC Two next year, showed Nicole Kidman in an atypically unglamorous guise.
-
PA
Rebecca Ferguson, Zara Larsson and Izzy Bizu were among the singers who attended the BBC Music Awards at London's Royal Victoria Dock.
-
European Film Academy
Irish actor Pierce Brosnan was all smiles at the end of the European Film Awards in Wroclaw, Poland, where the former James Bond star was honoured for his achievements in world cinema.
-
AFP
Actresses Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick shared a joke at the announcement of the Golden Globe awards nominations in Beverly Hills, California.
-
Matt Stronge
The Prince of Wales recorded a special message for BBC Radio 4's Just A Minute, as the show prepares to celebrate its 50th year on the air. It is not yet known whether his message featured any repetition, hesitation or deviation.
-
Tom Vandeputte/Finding Your Feet Ltd
A photo of Timothy Spall and Imelda Staunton was released as shooting wrapped in London on the upcoming British comedy Finding Your Feet.
-
Getty Images
Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
-
ITV
Viewers who tuned into this year's Royal Variety Performance on ITV were treated to the sight of a near-naked David Walliams in a skit inspired by Gary Barlow's Calendar Girls musical The Girls.
-
Getty Images
Felicity Jones attended the London premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The first stand-alone adventure in the franchise is out now in cinemas.
-
Paul Coltas/Steve Williams
Pantomime returned to the London Palladium with a production of Cinderella, starring Julian Clary, Nigel Havers, Paul O'Grady and Amanda Holden.
-
Tate Britain
A portrait of Oscar Wilde, once owned by the writer, is to go on display for the first time in the UK, it was announced. The full-length portrait, painted by Robert Goodloe Harper Pennington, will be displayed at Tate Britain from 5 April as part of the exhibition Queer British Art 1861-1967.