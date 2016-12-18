Entertainment Week in Pictures: 11-17 December

A look at some of the events in the world of entertainment and arts over the past week, including Pierce Brosnan in Poland, Julian Clary in panto and David Walliams in his pants.

  • Collateral Beauty cast Reuters

    Jacob Latimore, Dame Helen Mirren, Will Smith, Naomie Harris and Edward Norton attended the world premiere of their new film Collateral Beauty in Manhattan.

  • Nicole Kidman in Top of the Lake BBC

    The first publicity shot from the second series of acclaimed drama Top of the Lake, to be shown on BBC Two next year, showed Nicole Kidman in an atypically unglamorous guise.

  • Rebecca Ferguson, Zara Larsson and Izzy Bizu PA

    Rebecca Ferguson, Zara Larsson and Izzy Bizu were among the singers who attended the BBC Music Awards at London's Royal Victoria Dock.

  • Pierce Brosnan European Film Academy

    Irish actor Pierce Brosnan was all smiles at the end of the European Film Awards in Wroclaw, Poland, where the former James Bond star was honoured for his achievements in world cinema.

  • Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick AFP

    Actresses Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick shared a joke at the announcement of the Golden Globe awards nominations in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Prince Charles Matt Stronge

    The Prince of Wales recorded a special message for BBC Radio 4's Just A Minute, as the show prepares to celebrate its 50th year on the air. It is not yet known whether his message featured any repetition, hesitation or deviation.

  • Timothy Spall and Imelda Staunton in Finding Your Feet Tom Vandeputte/Finding Your Feet Ltd

    A photo of Timothy Spall and Imelda Staunton was released as shooting wrapped in London on the upcoming British comedy Finding Your Feet.

  • Ryan Reynolds Getty Images

    Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

  • David Walliams with Gary Barlow and members of the Women's Institute ITV

    Viewers who tuned into this year's Royal Variety Performance on ITV were treated to the sight of a near-naked David Walliams in a skit inspired by Gary Barlow's Calendar Girls musical The Girls.

  • Felicity Jones Getty Images

    Felicity Jones attended the London premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The first stand-alone adventure in the franchise is out now in cinemas.

  • Julian Clary and Nigel Havers in Cinderella Paul Coltas/Steve Williams

    Pantomime returned to the London Palladium with a production of Cinderella, starring Julian Clary, Nigel Havers, Paul O'Grady and Amanda Holden.

  • Oscar Wilde Tate Britain

    A portrait of Oscar Wilde, once owned by the writer, is to go on display for the first time in the UK, it was announced. The full-length portrait, painted by Robert Goodloe Harper Pennington, will be displayed at Tate Britain from 5 April as part of the exhibition Queer British Art 1861-1967.