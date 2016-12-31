Musicians we lost in 2016
- 31 December 2016
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
From David Bowie and Prince to Sir George Martin, 2016 robbed us of some of music's most important names.
Pop icon David Bowie died surrounded by his family on 10 January 2016, just two days after releasing his final album - the enigmatic Blackstar. One of rock's most original and singular voices, he was a rebel, a mystery, a fashion icon and an inspiration.
Emergency services were called to Prince's house on 21 April, when the musician was found dead in a private elevator after taking an accidental overdose of painkillers. His legacy includes hits like Purple Rain and Little Red Corvette, along with a "vault" of unreleased recordings.
George Michael, who died on Christmas Day, possessed one of pop's most soulful voices. He launched his career with Wham! - the quintessential 80s pop band - but matured as a songwriter and performer with hits like Careless Whisper and Jesus To A Child. After his death, it emerged the 53-year-old had secretly donated millions of pounds to charity.
Maurice White, frontman of Earth Wind and Fire, died in his sleep in February at the age of 74. Responsible for hits like September, Boogie Nights and Shining Star, he said "being joyful and positive" had been "the whole objective " of his life's work.
Sir George Martin, the "fifth Beatle" who gave the band a record deal when no-one else would, died in March, aged 90. He produced all but one of The Beatles' albums, helping define the sound of modern rock.
Leonard Cohen was called "the high priest of pathos" and the "pop's poet laureate" thanks to his evocative, literate lyrics. He wrote about love, loss, religion and revolution on songs like Suzanne and First We Take Manhattan, while the ballad Hallelujah became a modern standard. Cohen died at home after a fall in November.
Sir Neville Marriner was the founder of the world’s most recorded orchestra, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields. A hugely likeable character, he was one of the UK's most highly-regarded conductors and introduced millions to Mozart through the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film Amadeus.
Singer Natalie Cole was known for Grammy-winning hits such as This Will Be and Unforgettable - a duet with her father Nat King Cole. Her family announced she had died of heart failure brought on by a rare lung disease on New Year's Day 2016. Her final words were: "I love you all."
Glenn Frey was one of the founder members of The Eagles, writing classic such as Hotel California and Take It Easy. He died in January from a long-standing intestinal complaint, which he attributed to a life of excess fuelled by alcohol and drugs.
Up-and-coming indie band Viola Beach died tragically in February, when their car ploughed through crash barriers and plunged into a canal. Coldplay later covered one of their songs at Glastonbury and an album of their early recordings went to number one in August.
The first Jamaican to have a top 20 hit in the UK, Prince Buster defined the sound of ska in the 1960s before going on to inspire the Two Tone movement of the late '70s. The star, whose hits included One Step Beyond and Madness, died in September. He was 78.
Composer, conductor and iconoclast Pierre Boulez was a trailblazer for classical music and a champion of the avant garde. Famed for conducting without a baton, he drove the repertoire of European orchestras forward. The French musician died at home, aged 90.
Pop singer Christina Grimmie was shot dead while signing autographs for fans after a concert in Florida this June. The gunman then killed himself. Grimmie, who rose to prominence on YouTube, had been a competitor on TV show The Voice and toured with Selena Gomez. She was 22.
As the guitarist in Status Quo, Rick Parfitt (left) found global fame through songs such as Rockin' All Over The World, Down Down and Whatever You Want. A self-confessed former drug addict, he had suffered a catalogue of health problems, including a quadruple heart bypass and throat cancer. He died in hospital in Spain, aged 68, in December.
Dead or Alive star Pete Burns died in October at the age of 55 after suffering a "massive cardiac arrest". The star, who had a global hit with You Spin Me Round (Like A Record), later became known for his appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and for having around 300 plastic surgery procedures.
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, celebrated for his prolific and often unpredictable compositions, died of leukaemia in March. Once described as a "wild child" of classical music, he mellowed in later life and was Master of the Queen's Music from 2004 to 2014.
Other stars who passed away in 2016 included (clockwise from top left): 1980s pop star Black; A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg; singer-songwriter Leon Russell and R&B legend Billy Paul.
Other notable deaths included Paul Kantner, co-founder of '60s rock band Jefferson Airplane; teen idol Bobby Vee; country singer Merle Haggard; and violinist Dave Swarbrick, best known for his work with Fairport Convention.
We also said goodbye to Thriller songwriter Rod Temperton; Congolese singer Papa Wemba; Irish musician Bap Kennedy; and funk legend Sharon Jones.
