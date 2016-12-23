Theatre 2017: Will Hamilton rule the box office?

Image copyright Joan Marcus Image caption Hamilton has won 11 Tony awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama

Having established itself as the hottest ticket on Broadway, Hamilton finally arrives in London in the autumn. Which other shows could rival that as the theatre highlight of 2017?

Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip hop musical - which tells the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton - opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre in October.

Hailed as "a landmark American musical", it has Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Jay-Z and Beyonce among its celebrity fans.

But will its subject matter prove too American for British tastes? Let's see what happens when tickets go on sale in January.

Here's a look at some of the other plays and musicals already announced for 2017.

January

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh kicks off David Greig's first season as artistic director with the UK premiere of Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child director John Tiffany brings his production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie - already seen on Broadway and in Edinburgh - to London's Duke of York Theatre.

Image copyright The Girls Image caption The Girls is based on the hit 2003 film Calendar Girls

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's musical The Girls, already seen in Leeds and Salford, arrives in the West End at the Phoenix Theatre.

Hampstead Theatre hosts the UK premiere of Sex with Strangers, Laura Easton's comedy about a writer who finds herself trapped overnight in a snowed-in B&B with Ethan, a successful young blogger. Emilia Fox stars.

February

Andrew Scott stars as Hamlet at the Almeida, following in the footsteps of Sherlock co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, who played the Danish prince in 2015. The cast includes Juliet Stevenson as Gertrude and Jessica Brown Findlay as Ophelia.

Tom Hollander returns to the role of Henry Carr in the West End transfer of Tom Stoppard's Travesties to the Apollo. The production broke box office records at the Menier Chocolate Factory when it became the first play there to sell out ahead of its first preview. Patrick Marber directs.

Image copyright Charlie Gray Image caption Imelda Staunton as Martha in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Imelda Staunton returns to the West End after her award-winning role in Gypsy to star in Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Harold Pinter Theatre. The cast includes Conleth Hill, Imogen Poots and Luke Treadaway.

Jack Thorne's Junkyard, a musical about a group of teenagers who come together to build an adventure playground, premieres at Bristol Old Vic, with an original score by Stephen Warbeck.

Sheridan Smith reprises her role as Fanny Brice at selected venues for the UK tour of Funny Girl. The tour kicks off at Manchester's Palace Theatre.

West Yorkshire Playhouse hosts a "radical new staging" of Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion (also touring).

Rose Theatre Kingston holds the world premiere of My Brilliant Friend, a two-part version of "mystery author" Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan quartet of novels. April de Angelis adapts, Melly Still directs.

A new musical production of The Wedding Singer, based on the hit film, begins its UK tour at Leicester Curve.

Theatr Clwyd in Wales opens its spring season with David Hare's Olivier Award-winning Skylight, directed by Tamara Harvey.

Gemma Bodinetz directs a version of musical Fiddler on the Roof "inspired by the migration crisis" at the Liverpool Everyman.

March

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire lead the Old Vic's 50th anniversary production of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.

Griff Rhys Jones stars in a revival of Moliere's The Miser at London's Garrick Theatre, after runs at Bath Theatre Royal and Richmond Theatre.

Image copyright Playful Productions Image caption David Tennant in Don Juan in Soho

David Tennant plays the title role in Patrick Marber's Don Juan in Soho at London's Wyndham's Theatre.

Sheena Easton makes her West End debut in a new production of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Image copyright Simon Turtle

Amanda Holden stars in Stepping Out at London's Vaudeville Theatre alongside Angela Griffin, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Tamzin Outhwaite.

One Love: The Bob Marley Musical has its premiere at Birmingham Repertory Theatre. Written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, it will feature songs such as No Woman No Cry, Exodus and Jamming.

Iqbal Khan returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon to direct Antony and Cleopatra following his productions of Othello (2015) and Much Ado About Nothing (2012).

It will be broadcast live to cinemas on 24 May.

The National Theatre stages Lost Without Words - a play with no script - with a cast of actors who are all aged in their 70s and 80s.

Image copyright Matthew Murphy Image caption Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope star in An American in Paris

Over from Broadway is An American in Paris, inspired by the Oscar-winning Gene Kelly film about an American GI falling in love in post-war Paris. It opens at London's Dominion Theatre.

Theatr Clwyd presents Sinner's Club by Lucy Rivers, inspired by the story of Ruth Ellis - the last woman to be hanged in Britain.

The Grapes of Wrath, a new production of John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning book adapted by Frank Galati, premieres at the newly re-branded NST, Nuffield Southampton Theatres.

April

Alfie Boe and Katherine Jenkins star in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel at ENO's London Coliseum for a five-week run beginning in April.

James Bond director Sam Mendes directs The Ferryman at the Royal Court, a new drama by Jerusalem writer Jez Butterworth. The play is set in rural County Londonderry in 1981, at the height of the Troubles.

May

Marianne Elliott directs Tony Kushner's National Theatre production of Angels in America, with a cast that includes Andrew Garfield, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Denise Gough and Russell Tovey.

Image copyright AP Image caption Star Wars star John Boyega is set to appear at the Old Vic

Star Wars actor John Boyega stars in Woyzeck, an adaptation of Georg Buchner's play by Jack Thorne, at the Old Vic.

Having already adapted her best-selling novel Room for the big screen, Emma Donoghue has written a stage version that premieres at the Theatre Royal Stratford East.

On The Town, which includes the hit song New York, New York, will be the "biggest dance musical" ever staged at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Jessica Swale's Olivier Award-winning Nell Gwynn, starring Laura Pitt-Pulford, returns to its original home, Shakespeare's Globe, for a two-week run following a UK tour that begins at The Lowry in Salford in March.

June

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical roars into the London Coliseum after a preview run at Manchester Opera House in February.

Image copyright Marc Brenner Image caption Rufus Hound as Mr Toad in The Wind in the Willows

The Wind in the Willows arrives at the London Palladium with Rufus Hound as Mr Toad. The stage version is written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes with songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

The RSC stages Salome, its first ever Oscar Wilde production, in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The final mission of a World War II midget submarine provides the inspiration for Submarine Time Machine, an "immersive" large-scale community production by the National Theatre of Scotland in Glasgow.

July

Olivia Colman stars in Mosquitoes, Lucy Kirkwood's new play "about sisters and particle physics", at the National Theatre.

The Old Vic presents the world premiere of Girl From the North Country, a new work from Conor McPherson featuring classic Bob Dylan songs.

Birmingham Stage Company's production of David Walliams' bestselling book Gangsta Granny gets a West End outing at the Garrick theatre, after its UK tour.

August

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, based on the 1974 film starring Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman, opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal prior to transferring to the West End.

Hairspray embarks on another UK and Ireland tour starting at Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff.

October

Birmingham Repertory Theatre hosts the world premiere of Nativity! the Musical prior to a tour.

Hamilton opens at the refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.