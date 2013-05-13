Image caption Winners of a Bafta for The Shame of the Catholic Church are: Darragh MacIntyre, Sam Collyns, Alison Millar and Seamus McCracken

The BBC Northern Ireland programme, The Shame of the Catholic Church, has won a Bafta in a ceremony in London.

The programme, presented by Darragh MacIntyre, won the current affairs category on Sunday night.

The powerful film, for This World on BBC One NI and BBC Two, investigated the failure of the Catholic Church to deal with abusing priests in Ireland.

It was up against Britain's Hidden Housing Crisis, The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, and What Killed Arafat?

With the help of Catholic Canon lawyer and commentator, the Reverend Thomas Doyle and leading Irish writer Colm Toibin, This World examined the unique relationship that has long existed between the Irish Catholic Church and state.

It also looked at the great power the Catholic Church once had and explained how the Catholic faithful were too frightened to break the silence and report crimes perpetrated on young victims.

Sam Collyns, executive producer, BBC NI Current Affairs, said: "In the first instance we must recognise the bravery of the victims of abuse from all those years ago who had the courage to come forward and tell their stories.

"I would also like to thank Darragh and the programme's director, Alison Millar for developing relationships and in building up the trust necessary to persevere in telling this difficult story.

"We accept this award on behalf of all of those who made such important contributions."

Image caption Darragh MacIntyre presented the programme investigating the failure of the Catholic Church to deal with abusing priests in Ireland

Peter Johnston, director, BBC Northern Ireland said: "An important part of the BBC's role is holding organisations and institutions to account.

"This was a robust and challenging piece of journalism. I congratulate the team for making it happen and for bringing this story to the BBC's local and network audiences.

"Winning this second award is not only a tribute to the team, it establishes BBC Northern Ireland as a centre for quality, investigative journalism."

Earlier this year, the programme won a Bronze Torc Award for Excellence in the same category at this year's Celtic Media Festival in Swansea.

The Game of Thrones series which is filmed in Northern Ireland won the Viewer's choice award at the Baftas.