Image caption Nero's debut album went straight to number one but their single Promises dropped to five

Dubstep duo Nero have knocked Back to Black, by the late Amy Winehouse, off the top of the UK album chart with their debut release Welcome Reality.

Winehouse's album, which has dropped to number three, was number one for three weeks following her death on 23 July.

In the singles chart, Nero have been displaced after one week at number one by UK rapper Wretch 32's Don't Go.

The next two discs in the chart - Emeli Sande's Heaven and Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 - were also new entries.

Christina Perri's Jar of Hearts - previously featured in an episode of TV's Glee - dropped a place to number four, one place ahead of Nero's Promises.

There were also new entries for dance act Modestep, at number 16 with Sunlight, and US singer Dev, at number 37 with In the Dark.

The biggest-selling album of the year - 21, by Adele - stayed at number two, while Jay Z & Kanye West collaboration Watch the Throne dropped one place to four.

Adele's debut album, 19, held steady at number five.

Other new entries in the album chart come from former Busted member Charlie Simpson, whose debut record, Young Pilgrim, makes its debut at six.

The Ultimate Collection, by the late US country singer John Denver, is another new entry at seven.

In Gold Blood, by Welsh rockers Kids in Glass Houses, enters the chart at 27.

Celebrity Big Brother contestants Jedward, meanwhile, could only manage the number 34 spot with their latest album Victory.