Take That resume tour following cancelled show

Image caption Williams has thanked fans for their "messages and love"

Robbie Williams will be back on stage in Holland with Take That later after a bout of food poisoning forced the band to cancel a show in Denmark.

The band's concert in Amsterdam will go ahead following the band's first ever no-show in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Williams was "violently ill" after a show in the Danish capital on Friday and was advised by doctors not to perform the following day.

His bandmates chose to call off the show rather than go on without him.

"I'm not completely out of the woods yet... but feeling much better," Williams told his fans over the weekend.

The 37-year-old said he was "gutted for everyone involved with the tour" and was "feeling dreadful for letting the fans down".

Take That members Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Howard Donald and Mark Owen reformed without Williams in 2006.

Williams. who rejoined the line-up last year, performs a solo spot on the band's ongoing Progress tour.