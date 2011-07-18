Adrian Chiles cuts back Daybreak duties

Image caption Chiles and Bleakley formerly hosted The One Show on the BBC

Daybreak presenter Adrian Chiles is to host the daily morning show four days a week from September.

The 44-year-old, who moved from the BBC to ITV last year with his co-host Christine Bleakley to front the programme, will host the show from Monday to Thursday.

An ITV spokesman said the move had always been planned as part of Chiles' contract with the show.

It has not been announced who will take over hosting duties on Fridays.

"When we signed Adrian in 2010 it was always planned as part of the contract that he would move to four days a week on Daybreak in the second year of the show," the spokesman said.

Chiles, a former host of the BBC's Match of the Day 2 programme, also presents football coverage on the commercial channel.

Last week Daybreak's editor Ian Rumsey, who helped launch the flagship ITV morning show, stepped down from his post.

Daybreak - which replaced previous breakfast show GMTV - currently draws around 800,000 viewers, around half the audience of its BBC One rival Breakfast.