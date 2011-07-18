Harper Beckham on Twitter and Facebook with mum and dad

Image caption David Beckham with daughter Harper

David and Victoria Beckham have posted pictures of themselves with baby Harper Seven on social networking sites.

Victoria shared the black and white snap of her husband cradling the child with her 1.5m followers on Twitter with the caption: "Daddy's little girl!"

And David posted a similar photo, this time of his wife and new daughter, on Facebook saying: "I took this picture of my two girls sleeping."

Harper, who is their fourth child, was born in Los Angeles on 10 July.

On Friday, the footballer posted on Facebook that the baby had been named after To Kill A Mockingbird author Harper Lee.

He said: "Victoria's favourite book is To Kill A Mockingbird, it's a very strong, passionate book and the author was Harper Lee, and that is where Harper came from.

Image caption David Beckham posted this picture of his wife with the new baby

"The main reason behind Seven was it symbolises spiritual perfection - the seven wonders of the world, the seven colours of the rainbow - and in many cultures it is a lucky number.

"We love the name and we love Harper Seven. We are very happy to have her in our lives and in our family, and it is an amazing time for our family right now."

On Sunday, during a game against real Madrid, the LA Galaxy footballer wore a pair of football boots with the names of all four of his children stitched on in pink.