The Wanted secure second top spot on UK chart

Image caption The band sang this year's official Comic Relief song, Gold Forever

The Wanted have reached number one in the UK singles chart for a second time, as Adele's 21 has gone back to the top of the album chart.

The boy band's latest track, Glad You Came, debuted in the top spot, knocking Louder by DJ Fresh featuring Sian Evans from pole position.

The Wanted's first number one, All Time Low, was released in August 2010.

Acoustic artist Ed Sheeran held firm at number three on the singles chart with his song, The A Team.

Beyonce's Best Thing I Never Had moved up to fourth from sixth place.

But Adele's 21 knocked Beyonce's 4 from the top of the album chart and the London-born star also took third spot with her previous release 19.

Adele recently had to cancel more than half of her US tour dates due to laryngitis. She was told to rest her voice for two weeks or risk permanent damage.

The dates are being rescheduled.

Lady GaGa's album Born This Way was fourth on the chart.

The Horrors album, Skying, debuted at number five.

The band will play the Reading and Leeds festivals next month.