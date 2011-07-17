Take That cancel show due to Williams' illness

Image caption Take That performed at the Brits earlier this year

Take That have cancelled a show for the first time in their career after Robbie Williams suffered a bout of food poisoning.

In a statement on Twitter, the band said they were "devastated" to have to cancel Saturday's show in Denmark.

They said it was "a horrible decision to make and one we agonised over".

The band said Williams was "violently ill" after he ate something following a show on Friday. The band are due to perform in Amsterdam on Monday.

They said Williams had hoped to recover for Saturday's show in the Danish capital Copenhagen but was still poorly a few hours before the concert was due to begin. Doctors told him he was not fit to perform.

The statement said the band had considered whether the fans would prefer to see the band minus Williams rather than cancelling the gig.

But they decided the tour was all about the band getting back together with Williams and "celebrating that reunion" so "it would be wrong to go ahead".

"We would like to say from the bottom of our hearts that we are truly sorry to all of you who have bought tickets for tonight's show," the statement continued.

Take That members Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Howard Donald and Mark Owen reformed without Williams in 2006.

Williams returned to the original line-up last year.