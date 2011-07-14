Kate Winslet drama Mildred Pierce leads Emmy pack

Image caption Rachel Evan Wood stars as Kate Winslet's on-screen daughter in Mildred Pierce

Kate Winslet's TV drama Mildred Pierce leads this year's race for the US Emmy awards, with 21 nominations.

The Oscar-winning actress is up against Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern and Jean Marsh in the best actress in a mini-series category.

Advertising drama Mad Men has 19 nominations, while prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire has 18.

British actor Idris Elba is nominated for BBC show Luther; BBC One's Sherlock is in the running for special effects.

Reprised role

Writer Steven Moffat is also nominated for the show, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

In HBO's Mildred Pierce, Winslet, 36, plays a divorced single mum who decides to open a restaurant business during 1930s Depression-era California.

The role was famously played by Joan Crawford in a 1945 film noir.

Marsh, 77, has earned a nomination for her reprised role as parlour maid Rose Buck in Upstairs, Downstairs.

She first starred in the same role more than 40 years ago and was nominated for an Emmy in 1974, 75 and 76.

Mad Men star Jon Hamm received his fourth lead acting nomination - but this year the star who has denied him the award three times has not been included in the category.

Image caption Matt LeBlanc played himself in the BBC comedy Episodes

Bryan Cranston, of Breaking Bad, was not eligible for this year's awards because the series took a break between seasons.

In his final series as bungling boss Michael Scott in The Office, Steve Carell has earned a best comedy actor nomination.

Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc also received a lead comedy actor nod for playing a screen version of himself in the BBC Two show Episodes, which also starred Tamsin Greig.

Hollywood film actress Gwyneth Paltrow picked up her first Emmy nomination in the guest actress in a comedy series category.

The Shakespeare In Love star played a substitute teacher in several episodes of the US teen show Glee.

Modern Family, last year's top comedy series, was the most-nominated sitcom with 17 bids.

Other leading nominees include Saturday Night Live with 16, and 13 nominations apiece for Game of Thrones and 30 Rock.