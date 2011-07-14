Ted Danson to join CSI in autumn

Image caption Ted Danson replaces departing star Laurence Fishburne

Cheers star Ted Danson is to join hit US forensic drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, it has been announced.

The 63-year-old will star as the new team supervisor when the 12th series begins this autumn, broadcaster CBS said.

He replaces Laurence Fishburne who played former pathologist Dr Raymond Langston on the show for two years, but decided not to renew his contract.

US fans will see Danson's first appearance on the show on 21 September.

His character comes to the team as it is still dealing with the professional and personal fall-out from last season's pursuit of serial killer Nate Haskell.

"We're very excited Ted Danson came along," said executive producer Carol Mendelsohn.

"You can create a new character on the page, but until the perfect actor comes along and breathes life into it, it's just words."

Danson will still continue to appear on HBO comedy Bored to Death, opposite Jason Schwartzman and Zach Galifianakis.

The veteran actor is best known for starring as Sam Malone on the 1980s sitcom Cheers, and other comedy roles.

However his career was revived thanks to his critically-acclaimed run on the legal thriller, Damages, for which he received three consecutive Emmy nominations.