Daybreak editor to leave ITV show

Daybreak's editor, who helped launch the flagship ITV morning show less than a year ago, is to leave the programme.

Ian Rumsey said he was hoping for a "new challenge" after being at the helm of the show since September 2010, when it replaced GMTV.

The programme, fronted by Adrian Chiles and Christine Bleakley, has struggled to make its mark with viewers.

It currently draws around 800,000 viewers, around half the audience of its BBC One rival, Breakfast.

Mr Rumsey will continue with the show until the end of the year.

"This was a tough decision. I'm very happy to stay until the end of 2011 but I really do feel like a new and different challenge in the new year," he said.

"Daybreak has a remarkable and resilient team of people working on it. I've been proud to have been their editor and wish them great success in the years ahead."

The 40-year-old joined Daybreak after editing ITV's General Election programme.

He has previously edited each of the major network news programmes for ITV.