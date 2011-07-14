George Harrison documentary to debut on HBO

Image caption Harrison died in 2001 aged 58

Martin Scorsese's documentary about late Beatle George Harrison will debut on US cable channel HBO this autumn.

Co-produced with Harrison's widow, Olivia, it will feature home movies and interviews with surviving Beatles.

Scorsese, who also made Rolling Stones documentary Shine a Light, said making the film was "a joy and an experience I'll never forget".

Living in the Material World will be shown in two parts in October. It will be available on DVD on 10 October.

Other interviewees include Harrison's friend Eric Clapton, John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono, and record producers Phil Spector and George Martin.

Scorsese said the documentary had allowed him to spend time with Olivia Harrison "interviewing so many of George's closest friends, reviewing all that footage, some of it never seen before, and listening to all of that magnificent music".

Image caption Olivia Harrison has written an accompanying book featuring letters and photos from George's archive

He said the first time he heard Harrison's 1970 solo album All Things Must Pass "was like walking into a cathedral".

"George was making spiritually awake music, we all heard and felt it, and I think that was the reason that he came to occupy a very special place in our lives."

An accompanying book, written by Olivia Harrison, will feature photographs, letters and diary extracts from the star's personal archive.

Harrison, who died of lung cancer in 2001, wrote Beatles songs including Something and While My Guitar Gently Weeps. He enjoyed further success, as a solo artist, and with the 1980s supergroup Traveling Wilburys.