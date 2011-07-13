James Corden comedy gets West End run

Image caption Corden is best known for his role as Smithy in BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey

The National Theatre's staging of One Man, Two Guvnors, starring actor James Corden, is to move to London's West End in November.

The play, an English adaptation of The Servant of Two Masters by Venetian playwright Carlo Goldoni, has enjoyed sold-out success at the National.

Sir Nicholas Hytner's production will be shown in cinemas on 15 September.

The comedy will tour around the UK from 27 September before transferring to the Adelphi Theatre for a four-month run.

Set in Brighton in 1963, Richard Bean's adaptation sees Corden play a failed skiffle player who finds himself working for two employers.

To avoid discovery, his character must keep his two "guvnors" apart - a task that is not as simple as it sounds.

Corden, best known for his Smithy role in Gavin and Stacey, previously appeared at the National in Alan Bennett's The History Boys.

The play is to be broadcast in cinemas worldwide as part of the National Theatre Live initiative.

Max Stafford-Clark's production of Top Girls, which opened at Chichester's Minerva Theatre in June, is also transferring to the West End.

Caryl Churchill's play, first staged at the Royal Court in 1982, will run at London's Trafalgar Studios from 5 August.

Suranne Jones plays an ambitious woman who hosts a dinner party for a selection of powerful women from myth and history.

Stella Gonet, Catherine McCormack and Lucy Briers also appear in the production, which ends its sell-out run in Chichester this weekend.